From Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is my pleasure to convey my sincere congratulations to You on behalf of the people and Government of Paraguay, and on my own behalf.

On this momentous holiday, I wish peace, welfare, and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

I also express hope for the further strengthening of the existing friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking this opportunity, I once again express my highest consideration and deep respect to Your Excellency.

Santiago Peña

President of the Republic of Paraguay