From Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate You and the entire people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day!

Today, Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, demonstrating impressive successes in the economy, infrastructure, and culture, playing an important role in strengthening international cooperation.

With great satisfaction, I would like to note that today, Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations, based on the principles of good-neighborliness, friendship, and mutual understanding, are gaining an increasingly dynamic and progressive character. We express our readiness for further close cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish You robust health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan – peace, welfare, and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Turkmenistan