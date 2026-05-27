From Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I cordially congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country's Independence Day.

Year after year, Azerbaijan has consistently elevated its role and prestige in regional and international affairs, demonstrating dynamic development as an essential participant in regional cooperation across the energy, logistics, and economic sectors.

Ukraine highly values the strategic nature of the relations between our countries and the steadfast support that Azerbaijan has extended to our state, as well as to the people of Ukraine, during this exceptionally challenging period.

I express my special gratitude to you for the humanitarian and energy assistance provided to Ukraine, your active participation in the reconstruction of the city of Irpin, and the implementation of rehabilitation and health programs for Ukrainian children. These steps are a true manifestation of genuine solidarity and mutual respect between our nations.

Ukraine invariably supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states within their internationally recognized borders. I am confident that adherence to these fundamental principles will continue to serve as the bedrock of stability and security in the Black Sea-Caspian region.

I am convinced that there is immense potential for the further development of cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan in the energy and logistics sectors, as well as in transport connectivity, infrastructure, and security. Amid the ongoing transformation of global energy and supply chain routes, the role and resilience of our states in ensuring regional interconnectivity will only continue to grow. I firmly believe that the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership will strengthen further in the interest of our nations and peoples.

Honorable Mr. President, I wish you robust health and continued success in your high state endeavors.

Respectfully,

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine