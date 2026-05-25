From William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, and through you, to the People of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 108th Anniversary of your country’s hard-won independence. This historic day stands as a powerful testament to Azerbaijan’s enduring journey towards freedom, resilience, and national unity.

As you celebrate this day, I reaffirm my commitment to continue working closely with Your Excellency, to further elevate our partnership to higher strategic levels for the mutual benefit of our peoples. I also commend Your Excellency for the successful hosting of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum. I am confident that the implementation of the Forum’s outcome will contribute significantly towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goal 11 on making cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. Additionally, the bilateral engagements we held during my visit will provide renewed impetus for deepening relations between our two countries.

Once again, I congratulate Your Excellency on this historic day and wish you continued good health, peace, and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

William Samoei Ruto

President of the Republic of Kenya