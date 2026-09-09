To His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan

Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire Tajik people, both on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

Over the past thirty-five years, thanks to your visionary and resolute leadership, Tajikistan has made remarkable progress in state-building, internal stability, and socio-economic development, while steadily raising its authority and standing on the global stage. The history of Tajikistan's independence and all of its achievements are inextricably linked to your name.

It is gratifying that the bond of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, rooted in shared religious, cultural, and historical ties, continues to strengthen and be enriched with new substance day by day. Active high-level dialogue, regular contacts, and close cooperation undoubtedly help to further accelerate and deepen these ties.

I am confident that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, built on mutual trust and support, will continue its upward trajectory and grow stronger through our joint efforts.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible duties, and the brotherly people of Tajikistan constant peace, well-being, and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 September 2026