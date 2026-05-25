To His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Esteemed Mr. Prime Minister,

Dear Brother,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the treacherous terrorist attack targeting a passenger train in the southwest of your country, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a large number of people.

We are outraged by this horrific incident, strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and consider it imperative to combat terrorism in the most decisive manner.

In these difficult moments, we share your grief. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the brotherly people of Pakistan. I also wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 May 2026