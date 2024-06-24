The Azerbaijan State News Agency

To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am deeply shocked by the news of the deaths of civilians and law enforcement officers as a result of terrorist acts committed in Dagestan.

We strongly condemn these bloody crimes and support the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families, and loved ones of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 June 2024

