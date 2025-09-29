To His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the People’s Republic of China that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, the friendly people of China.

Under your leadership, China has achieved remarkable success in the economy, industry, defense, high technology, innovation, science, and other fields, establishing itself among the world’s most advanced nations and becoming a power center with a decisive influence on global affairs. During my two visits to your friendly country this year, I was deeply impressed by the large-scale development, tremendous progress, and outstanding achievements realized under your resolute guidance.

Developing relations with the People’s Republic of China is one of the priority directions of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. I am pleased to note that in recent times, Azerbaijan-China ties have entered a new stage. The active dialogue between us, the sincerity and mutual trust that characterize our meetings, and the intensity of our contacts all attest to the high level and strong dynamism of Azerbaijan-China relations. The documents signed during my state visit to China in April, particularly the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China,” have elevated our bilateral relations to a new level and reinforced the strategic nature of our interstate ties.

It is gratifying to see that today the relations between Azerbaijan and China, built on mutual trust, respect, and support, are developing within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. We are pleased to see that our cooperation in political, economic and trade, industrial, energy, transport and communications, investment, agricultural, humanitarian, and other spheres is expanding steadily and being enriched with new substance. The successful implementation of the “Belt and Road” Initiative, particularly the growth in shipments via its important component, the Middle Corridor, is highly commendable. At the same time, I believe that the entry into force of the visa-free travel agreement will provide a strong impetus for the development of people-to-people contacts and tourism, as well as for the deepening of economic, humanitarian, and cultural ties.

Dear Mr. President,

I am confident that by seizing the existing opportunities in the interest of the well-being of our peoples, who share a deep mutual affinity, our joint efforts will further strengthen the traditional friendship between Azerbaijan and China and deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership.

On this joyful day, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, wishing you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your endeavors, and I wish the friendly people of China everlasting peace, prosperity, and abundance.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 September 2025