To His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China

Honorable Mr. President,

We were profoundly shocked by the news of the explosion at a coal mine in Shanxi Province, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a large number of people.

On this tragic occasion, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the friendly people of China, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish those injured a speedy recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 May 2026