To His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – Independence Day, and convey my best wishes.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Jordan lasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 May 2026