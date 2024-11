Your Majesty,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Oman everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 November 2024