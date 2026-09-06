To His Majesty Mswati III, King of Eswatini

Your Majesty,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, and through you, to the entire people of Eswatini, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Eswatini – Independence Day, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

At present, favorable conditions have been created for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Eswatini. Your visit to Baku in May this year to participate in WUF13 was an important milestone in the history of Azerbaijan-Eswatini relations. I recall with warm memories our meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, and the exchange of views we had.

I believe that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between our countries and to make full use of the potential for our cooperation.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and peace and prosperity to your friendly people.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 3 September 2026