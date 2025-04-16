To the Armitage family

We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Armitage – an eminent statesman, distinguished diplomat, dedicated public servant, and a great friend of Azerbaijan.

His years-long, productive service in international politics and diplomacy, coupled with his extensive experience and unwavering professionalism, earned him great acclaim in the United States and around the world. He contributed immensely to promoting peace, security and stability worldwide, working to eliminate the sources of conflict and tension, and prevent global threats.

Richard Armitage was also a friend of Azerbaijan, and in Azerbaijan, he will always be remembered with esteem and affinity. I would like to highlight Richard Armitage’s significant role in advancing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States, and in solidifying the ties of friendship between our nations. I recall our meetings with the fondest impressions.

His dear memory will always be cherished in our hearts.

At this difficult moment, I share your grief and extend my profound condolences to every member of your family.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 April 2025