To the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan

Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you and the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the sacred holiday of Easter, and I extend my wishes of happiness and well-being to all of you.

In Azerbaijan, which has rich traditions of tolerance, there has never been a case of religious or faith-based discrimination throughout its history, and the country’s ethnocultural diversity has been preserved to this day. The promotion and encouragement in our society of a culture of coexistence based on mutual respect and trust, along with progressive social and moral values, is one of the key directions of our state policy.

Today, the Christian community holds a special place in our society, where an atmosphere of national and spiritual solidarity and exemplary tolerance prevails. I am pleased to note that our Christian citizens are honorably represented in the public, political, and cultural life of the country and make a valuable contribution to the development and progress of our common home — Azerbaijan.

Dear friends,

Easter symbolizes renewal, rebirth, compassion, and mercy. On this bright day, I once again wish each of you a joyful celebration, and happiness and well-being to your families.

Happy holiday!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 April 2025