To the participants of Baku Energy Week

Dear event participants! Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen!

I sincerely welcome you to this prestigious event held within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

For many years now, Baku Energy Week has turned into an influential platform where the global energy agenda is shaped, and new approaches and cooperation formats are established. The importance of this event increases every year because the world is going through a transition phase from the traditional energy model to a new energy system based on a sustainable, low-carbon development strategy and technological innovations. Under such circumstances, Azerbaijan's role in the global energy dialogue is further strengthening.

The energy history of our country is based on rich traditions and important historical achievements. Back in the 19th century, the formation of the modern oil industry in Azerbaijan turned our country into one of the leading centers in global energy history. The 20th century was a period when Azerbaijan's international energy partnerships were shaped under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. In the 21st century, our country has already entered a new stage of the "green energy" transition and the establishment of a sustainable energy model.

The energy policy implemented by Azerbaijan continues to yield significant results today. The current year is marked by a number of milestone events in the energy sector. In particular, the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Production Sharing Agreement for the "Shah Deniz" gas field and the 20th anniversary of the start of commercial gas production from this field once again confirm Azerbaijan's strong position in the global energy market and the successful implementation of our country's energy strategy.

Today, the energy sector is one of the main pillars of sustainable development globally. Modern geopolitical processes demonstrate that ensuring reliable energy security is directly linked to the diversification of energy sources and the implementation of innovative technologies. From this perspective, investments in renewable energy and low-carbon technologies are growing rapidly. The energy transition is no longer just an environmental issue, but has also become a factor in economic security and competitiveness.

Our country is also implementing a consistent policy in the field of "green energy" and is further strengthening its strategic position. Located at the crossroads of Eurasia's energy and transport routes, our country makes an important contribution to the development of regional energy cooperation as a reliable partner. Abundant energy resources, established infrastructure, and high international trust we have earned are our primary advantages.

Azerbaijan's rich renewable energy potential creates ample opportunities for the realization of long-term strategic targets in the "green energy" sector. The implementation of large-scale "green energy" projects with international energy companies and the fact that natural gas exports reach a wide geography further enhances our country's role as a reliable and strategic partner in the global energy system. Azerbaijan's leading position in the World Economic Forum's energy transition report also shows that this is highly appreciated at the international level.

Realizing the existing potential in the renewable energy sector and expanding "green energy" capabilities are the main strategic goals for the upcoming period. This approach marks the beginning of a qualitatively new stage in the energy system. In this phase, alongside the efficient management of energy resources, the main priorities are the development of renewable energy sources, the acceleration of the transition to "green energy," and the application of modern technologies.

In particular, the successful implementation of the "green energy zone" model within the framework of the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories has become one of the core directions of our country's future energy strategy. The successful realization of this approach has laid the groundwork for its further expansion and for declaring Nakhchivan a "green energy zone" as well.

I am confident that Baku Energy Week will continue to make significant contributions to the expansion of global energy dialogue, the shaping of new initiatives, and the building of a sustainable energy future.

In conclusion, I express my gratitude to the organizers and participants of the event, and wish each of you successful cooperation, productive discussions, and new achievements!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 June 2026