His Excellency Mr Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine

Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the State of Palestine.

I am confident that Azerbaijan-Palestine relations will continue developing and expanding in line with the desire and will of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the brotherly people of Palestine peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 November, 2019