His Excellency Mr Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine
AzerTAg.az
14.11.2019 [16:45]
Dear Mr President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the State of Palestine.
I am confident that Azerbaijan-Palestine relations will continue developing and expanding in line with the desire and will of our nations.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the brotherly people of Palestine peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 12 November, 2019
© Pour l’utilisation il faut se référer avec les liens hypertextes
Si le texte contient des fautes, ayez la bonté d’en sélectionner pour nous envoyer en appuyant sur les touches ctrl + enter
d’autres nouvelles
20.09.2019 [19:40]
25.05.2019 [14:16]
21.05.2019 [16:03]
MULTIMÉDIA
14.11.2019 [21:22]
14.11.2019 [21:20]
14.11.2019 [15:08]
14.11.2019 [10:33]
14.11.2019 [13:20]
14.11.2019 [12:43]
14.11.2019 [11:09]
14.11.2019 [17:51]
14.11.2019 [15:44]
13.11.2019 [19:54]
14.11.2019 [18:37]
13.11.2019 [19:27]
13.11.2019 [19:48]
08.11.2019 [18:27]
29.10.2019 [21:00]
14.11.2019 [14:12]
01.10.2019 [17:56]
02.09.2019 [20:04]
22.08.2019 [14:23]
13.11.2019 [14:34]
12.11.2019 [18:34]
05.11.2019 [16:03]
14.11.2019 [19:12]
14.11.2019 [17:09]
13.11.2019 [19:48]
12.11.2019 [17:01]
Le texte contient des fautes d’orthographe
Introduisez vos remarques