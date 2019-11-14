    • / DOCUMENTS OFFICIELS

    His Excellency Mr Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine

    14.11.2019 [16:45]

    Dear Mr President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the State of Palestine.

    I am confident that Azerbaijan-Palestine relations will continue developing and expanding in line with the desire and will of our nations.

    On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the brotherly people of Palestine peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 12 November, 2019

