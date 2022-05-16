  • HOMEPAGE
    15 killed, 16 wounded in bus crash in western Indonesia

    16.05.2022 [12:58]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Fifteen people were killed and 16 others injured in a bus crash in East Java province of western Indonesia on Monday, a doctor and an official said, according to Xinhua.

    The incident took place at a toll road in Mojokerto district on Monday morning, I Wayan Suyatna, head of operation affairs of the search and rescue office in the province, said.

    The bus hit a variable-message-sign pole located on the side of the road, said Wayan.

    "Probably the driver was very tired, so he could not control the vehicle," he told Xinhua.

    The police will carry out an investigation to find out precisely the cause of the incident, according to him.

    15 killed, 16 wounded in bus crash in western Indonesia
