15 killed, 20 injured as suicide blast hits shrine in SW Pakistan

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

At least 15 people were killed and over 20 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance gate of a shrine in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Thursday evening, officials said, according to Xinhua.

Confirming the death toll, spokesperson of Balochistan government, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said that the killed people also included a policeman.

Provincial Home Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said the blast happened during the Urs (death anniversary of the shrine's saint) celebrations at the Fateh Pur shrine.

He said the bomber blew himself up near the entrance gate of the portion allocated for women in the shrine, located in Jhal Magsi area, some 300 km away from provincial capital of Quetta.

The minister said the bomber tried to enter the shrine, but blew himself up when the on-duty policeman stopped him for frisking.

Police said there were around 800 to 1,000 people inside the shrine when the incident happened.