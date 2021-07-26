5.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Aomori Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
AzerTAg.az
26.07.2021 [11:38]
Baku, July 26, AZERTAC
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on Monday struck off Shimokita district in Japan's Aomori Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports.
The temblor occurred at around 11:16 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 41.4 degrees north and a longitude of 142.1 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km.
The quake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
