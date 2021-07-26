  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    5.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Aomori Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

    26.07.2021 [11:38]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on Monday struck off Shimokita district in Japan's Aomori Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports.

    The temblor occurred at around 11:16 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 41.4 degrees north and a longitude of 142.1 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km.

    The quake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

    So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

    AZERTAG.AZ :5.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Aomori Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.07.2021 [10:41]
    Tunisian president sacks PM, freezes parliament
    25.07.2021 [15:37]
    Israel to cut Georgia from ‘safe country’ list as Covid-19 numbers soar
    25.07.2021 [11:17]
    2 Turkish soldiers ‘martyred’ in northern Syria terror attack
    23.07.2021 [15:52]
    Over 1.5 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
    5.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Aomori Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued