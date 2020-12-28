60 killed in bus crash in western Cameroon
As many as 60 people are believed to have died in a bus accident in western Cameroon, the Camer.be news portal reported.
According to the portal, the bus was owned by the Avenir du Noun company and had 70 people on board before crashing.
Other domestic media outlets reported that the bus crashed near the village of Nemale in the early hours of Sunday morning while en route to the country's capital, Yaounde (ANI/Sputnik).
