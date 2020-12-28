  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    60 killed in bus crash in western Cameroon

    28.12.2020 [09:17]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    As many as 60 people are believed to have died in a bus accident in western Cameroon, the Camer.be news portal reported.

    According to the portal, the bus was owned by the Avenir du Noun company and had 70 people on board before crashing.

    Other domestic media outlets reported that the bus crashed near the village of Nemale in the early hours of Sunday morning while en route to the country's capital, Yaounde (ANI/Sputnik).

    AZERTAG.AZ :60 killed in bus crash in western Cameroon
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.12.2020 [11:58]
    Turkey reports over 14,200 new COVID-19 infections
    27.12.2020 [20:42]
    7 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan
    27.12.2020 [20:38]
    At least 10 killed in avalanches amid heavy snow north of Tehran
    26.12.2020 [17:15]
    COVID-19 kills 134 more people in Iran
    60 killed in bus crash in western Cameroon