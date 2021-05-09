  • HOMEPAGE
    76th anniversary of Victory in World War II marked in Shusha

    09.05.2021 [19:11]

    Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

    A solemn event on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the World War II has been held in Shusha city.

    The memory of the brave sons of Azerbaijani people, who demonstrated unprecedented heroism in World War II, was honored with observing a minute of silence, and then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    The event provided detailed information about the exceptional merits of the Azerbaijani people in achieving victory over fascism, as well as about the history and the glorious battle path of Azerbaijan’s national rifle divisions.

    The military orchestra performed military songs and marches of 1941-1945.

    The ceremony ended with a solemn march of military personnel across the city.

    AZERTAG.AZ :76th anniversary of Victory in World War II marked in Shusha
