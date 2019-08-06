7 injured, 1 critically, after shooting at north-end Toronto nightclub

Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

Officials say a person is in life-threatening condition and six others have been injured after a shooting at a nightclub in Toronto‘s north end early Monday, according to Global News.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to District 45 on Finch Avenue West, just east of Keele Street, after 2 a.m. “We received several phone calls from patrons inside [the nightclub] for the sound of gunshots,” Duty Insp. Stacy Davis told reporters Monday morning. “We have located a scene at the back of the club. There are shell casings that have been located. We’re appealing to the public and witnesses inside the club to come forward to police with any information.” A Toronto Paramedics confirmed three people were taken to hospital by the service with injuries. Police initially told Global News a fourth victim made their own way to hospital. However, a spokesperson later said four people brought themselves to hospital. Davis said there are reports of an altercation inside the club, but officers haven’t released suspect information. “The patrons were filing out of the club. There were lots of people in distress — emotionally in distress. The officers were quickly able … to determine the fact that the suspects had fled,” she said. Chief Mark Saunders addressed the shooting during a news conference Monday afternoon. He said the shooting is “very solvable” based on the high number of witnesses present, encouraging attendees to come forward. “I find it disturbing when you’ve got over 100 people and someone would be brazen enough to pull out a gun and start shooting,” he said.

Osarodion Enehikhare, the owner of the nightclub, said he and around 250 people were at the establishment at the time of the shooting. “I’m angry. I’m not happy about it. We planned for the night. We had over 40 security guards,” he said. The incident at nightclub comes amid several other shootings and firearm discharges over the long weekend. Six people were injured in other shootings.