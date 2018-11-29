    • / POLITICS

    9th Bosphorus Summit ends in Istanbul

    29.11.2018 [21:46]

    Istanbul, November 29, AZERTAC

    The 9th Bosphorus Summit under the motto “Sustaining Peace and Development for All” has wrapped up in Istanbul.

    The event brought together officials, politicians, diplomats, former and current heads of state and government from 80 countries.

    Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov attended the Summit.

     

    Sabir Shahtakhti

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :9th Bosphorus Summit ends in Istanbul
