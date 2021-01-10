AC Milan bounce back to beat Torino and stay top of Serie A

Baku, January 10, AZERTAC

AC Milan's midweek loss to Juventus was firmly put behind them on Saturday as they recovered to beat Torino 2-0 and open up a four-point lead at the top of Serie A, according to MARCA.

Rafael Leao and Franck Kessie got themselves on the scoresheet for Stefano Pioli's side.

Milan are now four points clear at the top of the Serie A table, though Inter can reduce that again as they travel to take on Roma early on Sunday afternoon.