AZAL operates direct Budapest-Baku charter flight
AzerTAg.az
18.07.2020 [11:50]
Baku, July 18, AZERTAC
The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) has today operated a direct charter flight from Budapest to Baku, press service of Azerbaijan Airlines told AZERTAC.
According to AZAL, passengers tested negative for coronavirus infection (COVID-19) were allowed to board the flight operated from the capital of Hungary. In line with the established rules, all 48 passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation upon arrival.
The charter flights are performed according to a pre-agreed plan of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
14.07.2020 [19:02]
14.07.2020 [17:50]
11.07.2020 [14:46]
09.07.2020 [15:23]
MULTIMEDIA
18.07.2020 [14:07]
17.07.2020 [19:51]
16.07.2020 [22:20]
16.07.2020 [21:11]
18.07.2020 [10:31]
17.07.2020 [19:53]
17.07.2020 [19:24]
18.07.2020 [12:05]
18.07.2020 [11:50]
18.07.2020 [10:56]
17.07.2020 [13:18]
11.07.2020 [16:34]
11.07.2020 [12:50]
09.07.2020 [12:29]
04.07.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [12:06]
25.06.2020 [17:36]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
17.07.2020 [18:40]
16.07.2020 [18:31]
15.07.2020 [18:51]
13.07.2020 [17:23]
16.06.2020 [15:23]
10.06.2020 [13:10]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
17.07.2020 [14:54]
16.07.2020 [18:51]
16.07.2020 [17:11]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note