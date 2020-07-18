  • HOMEPAGE
    AZAL operates direct Budapest-Baku charter flight

    18.07.2020 [11:50]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) has today operated a direct charter flight from Budapest to Baku, press service of Azerbaijan Airlines told AZERTAC.

    According to AZAL, passengers tested negative for coronavirus infection (COVID-19) were allowed to board the flight operated from the capital of Hungary. In line with the established rules, all 48 passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation upon arrival.

    The charter flights are performed according to a pre-agreed plan of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

