AZAL operates direct Budapest-Baku charter flight

Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) has today operated a direct charter flight from Budapest to Baku, press service of Azerbaijan Airlines told AZERTAC.

According to AZAL, passengers tested negative for coronavirus infection (COVID-19) were allowed to board the flight operated from the capital of Hungary. In line with the established rules, all 48 passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation upon arrival.

The charter flights are performed according to a pre-agreed plan of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.