AZAL to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to Tajikistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina
AzerTAg.az
17.07.2021 [17:08]
Baku, July 17, AZERTAC
On the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine will be sent to two more countries as humanitarian aid to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.
Thus, 40 thousand doses of this vaccine will be delivered to each country by planes of the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) to Tajikistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The vaccine will be delivered by charter flights of AZAL from Baku to Sarajevo on July 19 and to Dushanbe on July 20.
It should be reminded that earlier Azerbaijan transferred the AstraZeneca vaccine to Uzbekistan (50 thousand) and Kyrgyzstan (40 thousand).
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
15.07.2021 [15:00]
13.07.2021 [16:22]
12.07.2021 [19:00]
12.07.2021 [18:00]
MULTIMEDIA
16.07.2021 [14:15]
21.07.2021 [00:14]
20.07.2021 [13:25]
20.07.2021 [12:25]
21.07.2021 [11:21]
20.07.2021 [14:42]
20.07.2021 [11:58]
14.07.2021 [17:40]
12.07.2021 [18:30]
07.07.2021 [12:49]
05.07.2021 [16:11]
17.07.2021 [14:41]
17.07.2021 [11:28]
16.07.2021 [19:19]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
16.07.2021 [19:11]
15.07.2021 [18:07]
14.07.2021 [17:37]
14.07.2021 [17:30]
21.06.2021 [10:58]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
19.07.2021 [17:01]
18.07.2021 [16:49]
14.07.2021 [11:04]
12.07.2021 [18:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note