AZAL to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to Tajikistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

On the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine will be sent to two more countries as humanitarian aid to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Thus, 40 thousand doses of this vaccine will be delivered to each country by planes of the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) to Tajikistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The vaccine will be delivered by charter flights of AZAL from Baku to Sarajevo on July 19 and to Dushanbe on July 20.

It should be reminded that earlier Azerbaijan transferred the AstraZeneca vaccine to Uzbekistan (50 thousand) and Kyrgyzstan (40 thousand).