AZERTAC, Kazinform discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation VIDEO

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Kazinform International News Agency intend to focus more on providing mutual support within international platforms, implementing joint projects, and improving the exchange of information.

These issues, as well as prospects for cooperation were discussed at the meeting held between AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov and Kazinform Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board, Editor-in-Chief Bibinor Tanelbayeva and Head of International Relations Department Toqjan Yesenbayeva.

The sides praised historical ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, noting that the cooperation between the two countries are expanding in all areas. The close partnership relations between AZERTAC and Kazinform agencies are a manifestation of the successful development of ties in the field of media. The two friendly news agencies maintain a regular exchange of information and experience. The news agencies also take an active part and provide mutual support to each other at the News Agencies World Congress, Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), the Association of Turkic Speaking News Agencies (TKA) and other transnational media platforms.

The sides discussed the opportunities for expanding cooperation between AZERTAC and Kazinform news agencies. They also exchanged views on topical issues such as producing competitive news products in the rapidly changing media environment, applying technological innovations, providing mutual support on international platforms, and launch of new joint projects.

Kazinform’s special correspondent in Azerbaijan Serikbol Koshmaganbetov also attended the meeting.