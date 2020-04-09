Adil Aliyev: Another fiasco of Armenia on international arena

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“Today, coronavirus (Covid-19) infection is rampant all over the world, and despite the fact that superpowers have taken the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, they are still weak. Unfortunately, the consequences of the disease are serious, and the whole world is mobilized to eliminate the consequences. As a result of the successful policy pursued by Mr. President, the spread of the disease in our country has been prevented, as well as the incidence of the disease is very low compared to other countries due to the obedience of responsible citizens to the instructions of relevant agencies.

The spread of the disease in the world is so serious that the world is going through unbelievable processes, such as the Russian Federation is sending humanitarian aid to United States which has been fighting the Cold War for a long time, and in return of this the United States is turning to Saudi Arabia to balance oil prices and normalize production. At the same time, humanitarian aid sent to various countries is seized by border countries and confiscated without payment

In the background of these unpleasant events, the Armenian government is again taking a more heinous step. The Armenian government has announced that the so-called regime will hold "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 31 in order to hide the widespread pandemic in the country, as well as to divert attention from the deteriorating health care system,” Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Adil Aliyev told AZERTAC.

Adil Aliyev said: “It should be noted that at the time when sports and cultural competitions such as Euro-2020, Eurovision, Formula 1, which are the focus of the world, have been suspended due to the spread of this invisible enemy, our enemy has abused the situation as usual. The parliamentary and presidential "elections" that were attempted by the so-called regime were not recognized by any country except the Armenian government. It was reiterated that so called event were completely contrast to human rights, international law and the principles of the territorial integrity of states.

This is not the first time that Armenian governments have staged similar "election shows" in the occupied territories when they are in difficult situation.

On the eve of the elections, the world's leading media outlet the New York Times reported on the elections in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and said that the so-called regime in Nagorno-Karabakh had not yet been recognized by any country.

At this point, Indonesia also appealed to the Armenian regime to hold "presidential and parliamentary elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh, the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in violation of the highest principles of international law. The Jakarta Post, Indonesia's most influential media outlet, said it was completely illegal to hold fraudulent elections in an unrecognized state created by the so-called regime, saying it was impossible to resolve the conflict peacefully.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a stern statement on the recent illegal "elections" in the occupied territories. It is noted that it is a provocation that undermines efforts for a long-term solution by the OSCE’s Minsk group.

One of the statements related to the "elections" was issued by the European Union (EU), "The European Union reiterated that the legal basis and constitution of this election are not recognized, nor can it harm the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the ongoing negotiations".

NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said in a similar statement that the so-called "elections" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were not recognized by NATO, adding that the incident had no effect on the status of the occupied territories.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also indicated that it did not recognize the so-called "elections" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and considered the realization of elections in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is contrary to relevant UN Security Council Resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), in turn, condemned the so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The member states of the Non-Aligned Movement also stated that they did not recognize and consider the so-called "elections" held in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on March 31 illegal, and 120 countries adopted a joint resolution in this regard.

GUAM countries, Norway, Great Britain, Romania and even Italy, one of the countries most affected by the disease, have agreed not to recognize the so-called "elections" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan reaffirming the illegality of the so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Even the situation is such that German Foreign Ministry spokesman Michael Siebert said in a statement that the election was definitely not recognized by the German government, that the steps taken were aimed only at straining relations, and called on the Armenian government to abandon the election.

It is clear that Nikol Pashinyan is now reviving the "election" show in order to find an ally and restore his lost prestige in his country, but without realizing it, he is once again recognizing in the international arena that they are a terrorist state. He understands that there is no other way but to cancel the elections postponed to April 14 and to liberate the ancient and eternal lands of Azerbaijan.

All the statements made about these "elections" that the aim of this game prepared by the Armenian government is provocation, irresponsible political step towards peace and stability in the Caucasus, a serious obstacle to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, a threat to international law and a deconstructive position.”