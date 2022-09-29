  • HOMEPAGE
    Adviser at ICESCO Science and Technology Sector visits SOCAR

    29.09.2022 [14:48]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    SOCAR has hosted a meeting with Muhammad Sharif, the adviser at ICESCO Science and Technology Sector.

    The meeting featured discussions on potential cooperation opportunities.

