Aeroflot launches Moscow-Baku flight

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC The Russian Aeroflot airline has resumed flights on the Moscow-Baku-Moscow route, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport reported. The flights will be carried out twice a week.

