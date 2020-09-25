  • HOMEPAGE
    Aeroflot launches Moscow-Baku flight

    25.09.2020 [09:52]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    The Russian Aeroflot airline has resumed flights on the Moscow-Baku-Moscow route, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport reported.

    The flights will be carried out twice a week.

