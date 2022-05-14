Aghoghlan tomb – a legendary sanctuary in Nakhchivan

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

Aghoghlan tomb is a legendary sanctuary located in the north of Sadarak village, the eponymous district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to local people, it was built on the grave of Seyid Pari. There is a legend about Seyid Pari and her son Aghoghlan, that this very Aghoghlan provided a better living condition for the people by killing the ugly dervish. This territory is pilgrimaged by the people as a sacred place.

The grave monument is of multifaceted prism shape completed by the dome. The tomb entrance is from the south. There are spanned windows on the faces. The pilgrims burn candles by resolving and place them onto the holes. The water of the spring around the tomb is said to be holy and curable as well.