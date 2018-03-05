    • / CULTURE

    Aisel crosses her heart for Azerbaijan in 2018

    05.03.2018 [11:56]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    Aisel Mammadova, Azerbaijan's representative at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest has released her entry for Lisbon, 'X My Heart'. Late last year it was announced that the singer had been chosen to represent her country following an internal selection.

    According to Eurovision.tv, Aisel will be performing the song X My Heart (Cross My Heart) at the 63rd Eurovision song contest in Lisbon. The song has been written by the Greek producer and songwriter Dimitris Kontopoulos and Swedish songwriter Sandra Bjurman. Both authors have scored victory at the Eurovision Song Contest: Dimitris Kontopoulos won the public vote in 2016 with You Are The Only One performed by Sergey Lazarev and Sandra Bjurman's Running Scared won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011.

    X My Heart has been arranged by Tim Bran, the man behind the production of City Lights, the Belgian entry in 2017, which finished fourth. Tim has also worked with several well-known artists such as: The Verve, London Grammar, Birdy, Halsey, Bloc Party and others.

    X My Heart was been recorded in London and the mix of the song belongs to Ash Howes, internationally recognised for his work for One Direction, Dido, The Corrs, Ellie Goulding and many others. Stage director Fokas Evangelinos will work with Aisel on her performance. Fokas is responsible for some of the most memorable numbers in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, such as the winning acts of Helena Paparizou (2005) and Dima Bilan (2008), the runner up numbers of Ani Lorak (2008) and Farid Mammadov (2013) and of course the stage presentation of Russia's Sergey Lazarev.

    Aisel was born into a musical family in Baku, Azerbaijan in 1989. The singer studied at a musical secondary school and in 2010 she graduated from Azerbaijan's State Conservatory. Aisel has performed at several international music festivals over the years and more recently appeared at the the Caucasus Jazz Festival amongst others.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Aisel crosses her heart for Azerbaijan in 2018
