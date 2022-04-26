Albert Agarunov - Jewish Hero of Azerbaijan

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

An enormous monument stands on imposing pedestal in Narimanov district of the capital of multicultural and tolerant Azerbaijan, Baku, to Albert Agarunov – a national hero of Azerbaijan, who was of Jewish origin.

The monument to the national hero of Azerbaijan was unveiled on November 15, 2019.

The monument, celebrating one of the greatest Azerbaijani-Jewish heroes, was designed by sculptors Rahib Garayev and Zamik Rzayev.

Agarunov was born on April 25, 1969, in the settlement of Amirjan in the Surakhani District of Baku. The Azerbaijani national hero Albert Agarunov’s life served as an example.

Killed at age 23, Agarunov lived a short but glorious and heroic life. He is loved and honored in Azerbaijan.

He is a genuine hero and a model of the courage of the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijanis always honor his memory and will forever do so.

A brave tank officer, according to his friends, Agarunov was devoted to his country and was killed pushing his courage and determination to the limit.

Agarunov began his military career in the Soviet army, but soon found himself wanting to give back to the country he loved and knew all his life.

The Azerbaijani-Jewish hero went to extraordinary lengths to defend his tank battalion against an attack of Armenian tanks. He was a good friend, a renowned sharpshooter and a proud defender of his homeland.

The unique story of his life is filled with great pride and respect for his country, a nation rooted in an unparalleled standard of interfaith engagement, which continues to honor and celebrate Agarunov’s courage and heroism today.

In 1992, the Armed Forces of Armenia invaded and occupied Azerbaijan’s Shusha region. The fall of Shusha came as the last stage of Armenia’s military occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region – part of Azerbaijan’s historical and internationally recognized territory.

When the fighting erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh Albert Agarunov voluntarily enlisted in the Azerbaijani Army, where heroically died in the battles for the defense of Shusha in May 8, 1992. That night many valiant sons of Azerbaijan died. They died defending Shusha, the pearl of Azerbaijan and bastion of national culture. Jewish hero Agarunov, a 23-year-old tank commander, was among those who sacrificed their lives.

Albert Agarunov was a war hero, an icon of Jewish life and commitment who was not only accepted in a majority-Muslim nation, but also widely cherished by all faiths.

He was posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan and buried at Martyr’s Avenue in Baku in May 1992.

In 2020, as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War led by wise Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Karabakh and the city of Shusha - pearl of Karabakh were liberated from the occupation and the people’s 30-year longing for the native land was ended. There have never been such glorious and proud days in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan.

Today, the souls of thousands of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of their Motherland, as well as Jewish Hero of Azerbaijan, Albert Agarunov must be proud and rest in peace!