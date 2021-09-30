  • HOMEPAGE
    Alexander Lukashenko: Azerbaijan is a brotherly country that has consistently and selflessly supported Belarus

    30.09.2021 [18:07]

    Minsk, September 30, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan is a brotherly country and our strategic partner that has consistently and selflessly supported Belarus,” said President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as he received credentials of the newly-appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Ulvi Bakhshaliyev.

    On behalf of Belarus and on his own behalf, President Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan and his friend President Ilham Aliyev for their trust and confidence.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

     

