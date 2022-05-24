Algerian media highlights restoration of historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

Cairo, May 24, AZERTAC

Algeria’s Al Shuruq and Al Harir newspapers have published an article by Chargé d'Affaires of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the country Rafail Baghirov highlighting the restoration of historical and cultural monuments in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The article provides insight into the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The ambassador noted that immediately after the Patriotic war - on December 8, 2020, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva said that projects to restore historical, cultural and religious monuments destroyed by Armenians will be implemented. In addition to local specialists, experts from Austria, Great Britain, Bulgaria, Italy, Turkiye, Russia, Latvia and Georgia were involved in this process. The restoration work is currently underway under the supervision of President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking about the 150 historical and cultural monuments in Shusha Rafail Baghirov mentioned that taking into account the strategic importance of Shusha - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as "Year of Shusha". “The restoration of a number of ancient cultural monuments, as well as mosques in the city has already been completed, and during the restoration, their previous appearance has been preserved,” the diplomat said.

The article also highlighted the history of cultural monuments, mosques and Albanian churches in Karabakh, drawing the readers’ attention to temples and shrines destroyed and insulted by Armenians.

