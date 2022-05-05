Amaryllis flower
AzerTAg.az
05.05.2022 [23:21]
Baku, May 5, AZERTAC
The belladonna lily or Amaryllis, also known as the naked lady plant, is a South African plant that grows from a bulb. It produces blooms on purple-green stems that tend to grow over 24 inches tall.
The flowers are funnel-shaped and are pink or white. It flowers in fall, but the leaves provide decoration throughout winter and spring.
