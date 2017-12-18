    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    Ambassador Nicolaos Kanellos: There is cooperation between Nakhchivan and Greece

    18.12.2017 [19:56]

    Nakhchivan, December 18, AZERTAC

    There is cooperation between Nakchivan and Greece, said Ambassador to the country Nicolaos Canellos to AZERTAC`s correspondent.

    The diplomat highlighted his meetings held in Nakhchivan: "I was deeply impressed with the beauty of the city. Nakhchivan is very ancient and historical city." The diplomat also spoke of the cooperation opportunities in the fields of economy, culture, education and agriculture.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ambassador Nicolaos Kanellos: There is cooperation between Nakhchivan and Greece
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.12.2017 [13:54]
    Azerbaijani President approves funding for replacement of elevators and renovation works in Sumgayit
    16.12.2017 [12:22]
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO
    14.12.2017 [18:30]
    Zagatala International Airport put into operation after reconstruction
    08.12.2017 [12:15]
    Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in Guba
    Ambassador Nicolaos Kanellos: There is cooperation between Nakhchivan and Greece