Ambassador Nicolaos Kanellos: There is cooperation between Nakhchivan and Greece

Nakhchivan, December 18, AZERTAC There is cooperation between Nakchivan and Greece, said Ambassador to the country Nicolaos Canellos to AZERTAC`s correspondent. The diplomat highlighted his meetings held in Nakhchivan: "I was deeply impressed with the beauty of the city. Nakhchivan is very ancient and historical city." The diplomat also spoke of the cooperation opportunities in the fields of economy, culture, education and agriculture.

