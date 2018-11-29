    • / POLITICS

    Another US Congressman joins Working Group on Azerbaijan

    29.11.2018 [20:26]

    Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

    Congressman Markwayne Mullin has joined a working group on Azerbaijan at the US House of Representatives.

    Thus, the number of members of the working group has reached 59 people.

    Congressman Markwayne Mullin was first elected to serve the people of Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District in November 2012.

    Mullin currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee whose broad jurisdiction includes issues important to rural Oklahoma including energy policy, health care, commerce, and manufacturing. He sits on three subcommittees: the Subcommittee on Energy, the Subcommittee on Health, and the Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection. Additionally, Mullin is a member of a number of caucuses, and is a co-chair of the Men’s Health Caucus and of the Regulatory Review Caucus.

