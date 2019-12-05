Argentine Ambassador hails AZERTAC’s spreading news in Spanish VIDEO

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

AZERTAC’s spreading news in Spanish, which is the world's second most widely spoken language, is commendable, said Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella as he met with the state news agency’s Chairman of the Board Aslan Aslanov to discuss the ways of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Argentina in the field of information exchange. The ambassador said this contributed to building a comprehensive picture of Azerbaijan in the Spanish-speaking countries and expanding relations with news agencies of these countries. He stressed the importance of establishing cooperation between AZERTAC and Argentina’s national news agency TELAM in the field of information exchange. The ambassador affirmed readiness to make every effort to expand the ties between the two news agencies.

Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Aslan Aslanov noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Latin American countries, including Argentina, had been expanding, and emphasized the importance of cooperation in the area of information exchange.

Highlighting AZERTAC’s international relations, Aslan Aslanov said that the agency’s spreading news in Spanish opened great opportunities for the exchange of information. He noted that cooperation between AZERTAC and TELAM news agencies was important for spreading Azerbaijani realities to a wider audience, and making the news about Argentina and other Spanish-speaking countries available to local readers.

They also discussed the issues of the implementation of future joint projects between AZERTAC and the Embassy of Argentina, as well as media development trends.