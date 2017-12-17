Arkhangelsk region’s business mission to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

A business mission of Russia’s Arkhangelsk region will be visiting Azerbaijan on December 24-25, AZERTAC reports quoting the press service of the government of Arkhangelsk region.

Deputy Governor of Arkhangelsk region Viktor Ikonnikov held a meeting with an Azerbaijani delegation led by the vice consul of the Consulate General in St. Petersburg Elchin Mammadov.

During the meeting Ikonnikov stressed that the relations between Arkhangelsk region and Azerbaijan have great history and enjoy dynamic development.

The visit to Arkhangelsk region will see the Azerbaijani delegation take part in the jubilee events marking the 80th anniversary of the region.

Ionnikov said that on December 24-25 a business mission of Arkhangelsk region will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the economic and investment potential of Arkhangelsk region, Ikonnikov outlined the main vectors for further bilateral cooperation, including in transport and logistics, timber industry, fish processing, education, culture and tourism.

Vice consul Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan and Russia this year celebrated the 25th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic relations. He said Azerbaijan and Arkhangelsk have great potential to develop economic cooperation and humanitarian ties. “Our cooperation is strengthening and developing,” he said.