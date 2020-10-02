  • HOMEPAGE
    Armenian Army shells Sabirkand settlement of Shamkir, Guzanli village of Aghdam districts

    02.10.2020 [13:47]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    “The enemy is shelling the Sabirkand settlement of the Shamkir district from the territory of Armenia and Guzanli village of Aghdam district from the occupied territories using rockets, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

