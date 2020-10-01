Armenian armed forces shell Horadiz city, Fuzuli district
AzerTAg.az
01.10.2020 [19:22]
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
“On October 1, at 17:50, Armenian army units fired on civilian facilities in Horadiz city of Fuzuli district,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
