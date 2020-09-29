Armenian servicemen shell residential complex for IDPs

Tartar, September 29, AZERTAC

Early this morning, the Armenian armed forces have shelled a new residential complex for 1,170 IDP families, which was inaugurated in 2017 in Tartar district.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that seven out of 34 residential buildings in the complex, as well as infrastructure, were severely damaged.

Azerbaijani Army gives a fitting response to the enemy’s provocation.

Armenia is committing a war crime by shelling attacks on the civilian population and demonstrates that it is using terror against civilians and once again grossly violating international humanitarian law.