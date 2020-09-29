Armenians fire on 14-year-old child in Jojug Marjanli

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

As reported earlier, the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, press service of Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“On September 28 at about 18:00 Haziyev Hilal Ilgar, born in 2006, resident of Jojug Marjanli village, Jabrayil district, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds in the head as a result of a fire opened by the Armenian armed forces while he was grazing sheep in the village.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated by Jabrail Prosecutor's Office under Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war), Articles 29, 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by criminal community (organization)), Articles 29, 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangerous way), Articles 29, 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Given the present combat conditions all necessary investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.”

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducts the necessary documentation and collects evidence to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished in accordance with international law.

The public will be regularly updated with the latest information,” the Prosecutor General’s Office added.