    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Artur Rasizade: More than 1.9 million jobs created in Azerbaijan over past 14 years

    17.03.2018 [11:51]

    Baku, March 17, AZERTAC

    “Over the past 14 years, 1.9 million new jobs have been created in Azerbaijan. The country’s economy has grown 3.2-fold, per capita income 7.2-fold and salaries 6.8-fold," said Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade while presenting the government’s report in Milli Majlis.

    "The poverty rate have dropped from 44.7 percent to 5.4 percent and the strategic currency reserves have seen a 26.6-fold growth to reach $42 billion by the end of 2017.” The prime minister emphasized that the leading role of the oil and gas industry in the world market will both contribute to the growth of Azerbaijan's reputation and the development of other spheres.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Artur Rasizade: More than 1.9 million jobs created in Azerbaijan over past 14 years
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.03.2018 [20:06]
    CEC chairman: Azerbaijani public have been actively involved in the election process
    12.03.2018 [18:13]
    Two more presidential candidates presented certificates
    10.03.2018 [12:23]
    7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists kicks off in Baku
    07.03.2018 [18:46]
    Mazahir Panahov: Independent Media Center aims to ensure transparency in elections 
    Artur Rasizade: More than 1.9 million jobs created in Azerbaijan over past 14 years