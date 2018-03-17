Artur Rasizade: More than 1.9 million jobs created in Azerbaijan over past 14 years

Baku, March 17, AZERTAC

“Over the past 14 years, 1.9 million new jobs have been created in Azerbaijan. The country’s economy has grown 3.2-fold, per capita income 7.2-fold and salaries 6.8-fold," said Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade while presenting the government’s report in Milli Majlis.

"The poverty rate have dropped from 44.7 percent to 5.4 percent and the strategic currency reserves have seen a 26.6-fold growth to reach $42 billion by the end of 2017.” The prime minister emphasized that the leading role of the oil and gas industry in the world market will both contribute to the growth of Azerbaijan's reputation and the development of other spheres.