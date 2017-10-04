“Asan İmza” presented at 4th International PKI FORUM UA - 2017 in Kyiv

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

The 4th International PKI FORUM UA – 2017 took place on October 3-4 in Kyiv. The event was supported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, State Migration Service, The State Agency of Ukraine for e-government. The Forum was organised by the All-over-Ukrainian Association “Information security and information technologies”. The key issues covered at the PKI FORUM UA – 2017 were related to implementing the newest services and electronic identification technologies, as well as e-signature (Mobile ID, Bank ID, Blockchain) to provide administrative eServices. Electronic ID system security, provision of trust services, state of standardization and legal framework, interoperability of technical solutions were also highlighted.

Mrs. Jana Krimpe, the head of the Azerbaijan Mobile ID Consortium and the founder of B.EST Solutions company (the member of AZINNEX - Azerbaijan Consortium of Export Innovations) Consortium - an initiative of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan ASAN Xidmət, and the “Asan İmza” Mobile ID service operator), made a presentation on “Mobile ID - a secure key to the Digital Trade Hub in Azerbaijan and cross-border e-services». It is worth mentioning that this year Mrs. Krimpe participates in the PKI Forum for the second time.

“B.EST Solutions” and “Asan İmza” team are actively exporting the Azerbaijan innovative solution “Asan İmza” to different countries. We hope that innovations like “Asan İmza” will not be only the Ukraine’s innovative Mobile-ID for providing eServices to the citizens, but also will crucial element for cross-border eServices between our countries by creating innovative opportunities for development of transport and logistics routes, export and facilitating business procedures between Azerbaijan and Ukraine,” Mrs. Krimpe emphasized. Commending Ukrainian professionalism in carrying out the cryptographic security systems, Mrs. Krimpe expressed confidence in continuation of two countries’ collaboration in carrying new technologies out and mutual enrichment of high-tech experience, especially in realization of post-quantum cryptography, opening up new prospects.

PKI FORUM UA - 2017 also presented the latest achievements of the innovative Azerbaijan, including the “Asan İmza” integration to Azexport.az portal, developed by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan on the principles of Public and private partnership, being an innovative product “Made in Azerbaijan”. Today the portal supports the export of goods made in Azerbaijan and works with global trade platforms such as Alibaba.com, eBay.com, Wholesale, All.biz and others. Mrs. Krimpe also demonstrated the way of the implementing the first Azerbaijan personalized governmental Blockchain in which all transactions will have log, signature and timestamp.

It was mentioned that according to the Decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, additional measures are being taken for widening the international trade and enhancing the Azexport.az portal as a Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan. According to this Decree “Asan İmza” will be issued to the foreign citizens in all diplomatic representative offices throughout the world. It should also be mentioned that Provision on “www.azexport.az”was ratified by the Presidential Decree dated 12 September, 2017, in accordance with which the users registered on the portal with “ASAN İmza” as well as registered taxpayers in the Republic of Azerbaijan, can prepare and sign the contracts with their foreign business partners electronically. Other procedures will also be implemented by means of “ASAN İmza” Mobile ID. The m-Residency project enabling the foreign nationals to use “Asan İmza” and providing them with the access to all e-services in Azerbaijan, and, therefore, operate from anywhere in the world, was of the participant’s particular interest. The recently launched AsanDoc.az portal, where any electronic document can be signed by means of the “Asan İmza”, provided the convenient and legal communication with Public institutions and Azerbaijani banks as well as made the document circulations between the private companies easier. The PKI FORUM UA - 2017 participants also got acquainted with the innovative services using “Asan İmza” of Ministry of Taxes, State Customs Committee, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, e-governmental portal, “Asanpay” and financial sector of Azerbaijan.