Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC “Armenian armed forces subjected to missile attack the densely populated civilian areas in Ganja, Barda, Beylagan and some other cities of Azerbaijan,” Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev posted on his Twitter account. “Barbarism and vandalism. Sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership,” the Presidential Assistant tweeted.

