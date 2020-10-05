  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership

    05.10.2020 [14:41]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    “Armenian armed forces subjected to missile attack the densely populated civilian areas in Ganja, Barda, Beylagan and some other cities of Azerbaijan,” Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev posted on his Twitter account.

    “Barbarism and vandalism. Sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership,” the Presidential Assistant tweeted.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2020 [21:24]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level
    05.10.2020 [20:12]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Armenia resorts to provocations to hide its failures
    05.10.2020 [19:44]
    Defense Ministry: Foreign military attaches and representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan were informed about the operational situation
    05.10.2020 [19:20]
    Foreign Ministry: Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities are aimed at embroiling third countries in the conflict
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Missile shelling on civilian population is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership