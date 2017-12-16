    • / ECONOMY

    Astara Iran-Astara Azerbaijan railway line to go into service on December 25

    16.12.2017 [10:48]

    Tehran, December 16, AZERTAC

    “Astara Iran-Astara Azerbaijan railway line connecting the Iranian-Azerbaijani railway systems will be commissioned on December 25,” said head of International Affairs Department at Iran Railways Abbas Nazari. He noted that the sides also reached an agreement on custom registration, visa regime and the terms of use of the container terminal in Astara, Iran.

    The line, which is the continuation of Qazvin-Rasht railway as well as a key part of the North-South Transport Corridor, will link Iran’s and Russia’s railway systems via Azerbaijan.

    Rabil Katanov

    Special correspondent

