  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    At least 10 dead in supermarket mass shooting in New York VIDEO

    15.05.2022 [11:46]

    Baku, May 15, AZERTAC

    A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo city in the US state of New York on Saturday afternoon, killing at least 10 people, according to Buffalo Police Department, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The mass shooting took place at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The gunman was an 18-year-old white male, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia at a news conference.

    He is under custody.

    Gramaglia said 11 of the shooting victims were Black, while two others were white.

    FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.

    The shooter was "very heavily" armed and was wearing tactical gear and a tactical helmet, according to Gramaglia.

    "He had a camera that was live streaming what he was doing," he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :At least 10 dead in supermarket mass shooting in New York VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    15.05.2022 [16:07]
    Finnish President says his country will apply for NATO membership
    14.05.2022 [14:35]
    7 found, 6 remain missing during a trip to SW China mountain
    14.05.2022 [14:03]
    New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID
    14.05.2022 [10:50]
    Russian defense minister discusses situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief
    At least 10 dead in supermarket mass shooting in New York VIDEO