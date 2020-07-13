Azerbaijan Army's units attack strong point of the enemy VIDEO

Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

“The tension in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border continued on the night of July 13,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“During night battles, our units, using artillery, mortars, and tanks have destroyed with accurate fire a strong point, artillery mounts, vehicles, and military personnel on the territory of the enemy’s military unit.

During the fighting, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army senior lieutenant Mahmudov Rashad Rashid died.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the family of the deceased serviceman. May Allah rest the soul of Shehid in peace!”

”Currently, the operational situation is under the control of our troops. Punitive measures are applied to the enemy. The enemy is hiding information about its losses,” the ministry said.