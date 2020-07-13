  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan Army's units attack strong point of the enemy VIDEO

    13.07.2020 [11:43]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    “The tension in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border continued on the night of July 13,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “During night battles, our units, using artillery, mortars, and tanks have destroyed with accurate fire a strong point, artillery mounts, vehicles, and military personnel on the territory of the enemy’s military unit.

    During the fighting, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army senior lieutenant Mahmudov Rashad Rashid died.

    The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the family of the deceased serviceman. May Allah rest the soul of Shehid in peace!”

    ”Currently, the operational situation is under the control of our troops. Punitive measures are applied to the enemy. The enemy is hiding information about its losses,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan Army's units attack strong point of the enemy VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    13.07.2020 [11:05]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 70 times
    12.07.2020 [18:01]
    Armenian armed units retreat suffering losses
    12.07.2020 [16:37]
    Armenian armed forces committed provocation in Tovuz direction of the front
    12.07.2020 [13:40]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 43 times
    Azerbaijan Army's units attack strong point of the enemy VIDEO